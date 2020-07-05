"America Loves India": Donald Trump Thanks PM Modi For US Independence Day Wish

While replying to PM Modi's wishes, Donald Trump tweeted: "Thank you my friend. America loves India!"

Washington DC:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on America's 244th Independence Day.

Earlier today, PM Modi tweeted: "I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse"

While replying to PM Modi's wishes, Mr Trump tweeted: "Thank you my friend. America loves India!"

The US President also attended the July 4 American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.

