'America Loves India': Donald Trump Thanks PM Modi For US Independence Day Wish

Donald Trump thanked PM Modi for his wishes on America's 244th Independence Day

US President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on America's 244th Independence Day.

Earlier today, PM Modi tweeted: "I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse"

While replying to PM Modi's wishes, Mr Trump tweeted: "Thank you my friend. America loves India!"

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

The US President also attended the July 4 American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.