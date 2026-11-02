Ambuja Cements Plans Rs 14,500 Crore Expansion To Add 30 MTPA Capacity

Ambuja Cements Limited on Monday said it has firmed up its next phase of expansion, with new greenfield and brownfield projects planned to add 30 MTPA of cement capacity across key markets with a total growth capex programme of around Rs 14,500 crore.

The programme will expand its manufacturing network across the high-growth markets in East, West and North, building on its current 113.5 MTPA pan-India cement capacity across 24 integrated plants and 24 grinding units, said the company, which is part of the Adani Portfolio and one of India's leading building materials solutions providers.

"Our next phase of expansion is focused on quality of growth and creating a more balanced manufacturing network. By strengthening the link between clinker and grinding capacity and expanding closer to the high growth potential key markets, we are building greater flexibility into the network,” said Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group.

The proposed expansion will take its capacity to 155 MTPA by FY30.

“As we scale, our focus is on combining market reach with logistics and cost efficiencies so that every capacity addition strengthens the competitiveness of the overall business. We have a vibrant supply chain ecosystem with stronger Brand Equity and share of Premium Cement in these markets. The growth footprint will compliment well with our value-based strategic growth,” Bahety noted.

The expansion includes new grinding capacities of 15.5 MTPA in West Cluster, 11.6 MTPA in East Cluster, and 2.9 MTPA in North Cluster.

The programme also includes new clinker capacity in East cluster at Umrangso (4 MTPA) in Assam, West cluster at Maratha (4 MTPA) and Mundra (2.3 MTPA), strengthening the upstream network required to support the expanded grinding footprint.

“Apart from increasing market share, these capacities will also help to reduce manufacturing cost by bringing higher efficiencies. Being closer to the market, it will also help in reducing lead distance and thereby logistics cost. In all, it will pave the journey to achieve a cost of Rs 4,000 PMT by FY28,” said Bahety.

During H1 FY27, the company added 4.6 MTPA through the 1.2 MTPA brownfield expansion at Dahej in Gujarat, the new 2.4 MTPA Salai Banwa Grinding Unit in Uttar Pradesh and a 1.0 MTPA brownfield expansion at Kalamboli in Maharashtra, taking overall cement capacity to 113.5 MTPA.

The near-term pipeline will further strengthen this base, with another 3.2 MTPA across Bathinda GU (1.2 MTPA) in Punjab (North cluster), Jodhpur Penna IU (2 MTPA) in Rajasthan, stabilised and expected to ramp up in H2 FY27.

In addition, the Warisaliganj GU (2.4 MTPA) in Bihar (East Cluster) will be commissioned in H2 FY'27. The company's total capacity is expected to reach 119 MTPA by the end of March 2027.

Since the acquisition, Ambuja has completed 11 capacity projects, adding 16.3 MTPA of cement capacity and 9.0 MTPA of clinker capacity up to September 30, 2026.

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