Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In UP Gets Saffron Makeover, Then Repainted The paint-job of the BR Ambedkar statue took place in police officers' presence. Security around statues in UP was increased after "Bharat Bandh" call

393 Shares EMAIL PRINT A statue of BR Ambedkar was painted in saffron in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. It was repainted blue later. Badaun, Uttar Pradesh: BR Ambedkar, the iconic leader who drafted India's constitution, wore saffron and was covered with marigold garlands in images of a statue shared on social media. The statue, standing at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, has now been repainted blue.



The statue at Badaun's Dugraiyya village was rebuilt after it was vandalised on Saturday.



Ambedkar is usually depicted in a black or blue coat in statues across the country.



The statue didn't stay saffron for long. Workers said to be from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party went to the spot and repainted it blue.

After the saffron makeover, a group of workers repainted the BR Ambedkar statue blue.



Yogi Adityanath, who is known for his love for the colour, has often said: "Saffron represents purity... can someone deny the existence of the sun which is also saffron... people questioning all these are narrow-minded."



Last month, a number of statues were vandalised after a Lenin statue was pulled down in Tripura after the BJP wrested the state from the Left.



Security around statues in UP was increased today because of a



(With inputs from ANI)



