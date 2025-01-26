Man Uses Hammer To Deface Ambedkar Statue In Amritsar

Standing atop a life-size statue of BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's constitution, a man kept hammering away, defacing the sculpture in the heart of Amritsar as the country celebrated its 76th Republic Day.

The man, dressed in a shirt and track pants, used an extension ladder to climb to the top, showed a video as people around the area recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

It is not immediately clear as to what was the provocation behind such an extreme act.

The man has been arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway.

"I condemn the attack on the statue of Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar. I request the Government to take stern action against people who are behind this whole incident," said Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla.

