'Forever With Us': Fans Pay Tribute To Karnataka's 'Rebel Star' Ambareesh

Ambareesh died at 66 late last night after he had a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. (File)

Karnataka woke up to the news of losing its "Mandya Man", actor-politician Ambareesh who died late last night at a Bengaluru hospital. A man of many names and a strong voice, a "friend" to many including Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and superstar Rajinikanth, 66-year-old Malavalli Huchegowda Amarnath or Ambareesh (his screen name) was not just an action-hero, but a politician who fought for several important causes in the state.

Often known as a "rebel star", MH Ambareesh has acted in over 200 films, portraying an array of characters as an antagonist. He was known to have chosen "angry young man roles" during his career, getting the name "rebel star" by his large fan following. He set foot in the Kannada film industry in 1972 with the film 'Nagarahavu'. His last film was 'Ambi Ning Vayassaytho', released in 2018.

Film stars from both in and outside the Kannada film industry, politicians extended their shock and disbelief on hearing the news. Fans posted videos of iconic dialogues of Ambareesh on Twitter.

A wonderful human being ... my best friend ... I have lost you today and will miss you ... Rest In Peace #Ambrish — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 24, 2018

Completely shell shocked..not able to come to terms..mind says it has to be untrue.. sudden demise of our great friend #Ambreeshji has left us shattered and heartbroken.. our thoughts are with his wife #Suma mam n his son #Abhi n the entire family..#RIP#Ambareesh Sir pic.twitter.com/rTBuFHkxX9 — Khushbu Sundar.. (BJPwaalon ab thoda araam karlo) (@khushsundar) November 24, 2018

#Ambareesh what a wonderful human being, , such a wonderful person. Will miss you terribly. My heart goes out to Suma and family. So heartbreaking. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Zb3bt3GCwd — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 24, 2018

He was not just a great actor, not just a proven politician but also great human being. Ambareesh, u ll be missed.



I am deeply pained by his death. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/UitCU7MHss — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 24, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing away of #Ambareesh.



I once watched his Kannada film in Bangalore and still remember the whistles and claps of his fans when he appeared on screen. He had an aura around him.



Some things you don't forget so easily; that moment was one. — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) November 24, 2018

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing away of Sri Ambareesh.

End of an era of Kannada Film industry!!

My condolences to his family.#OmShanthipic.twitter.com/1LjsuLMZZG — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) November 24, 2018

Wish this wasn't true. You vl remain with us forever! RIP legend #Ambareesh sir! — Shanvi Srivastava (@shanvisrivastav) November 24, 2018

Legendary actor who will be remembered by his first film till end of the his life journey. #Ambareesh#RIPAmbiSir#Ambarish#ambreeshpic.twitter.com/TcYLgd0BNE — Praveen (@praveenrj7) November 24, 2018

Fans also posted photographs of Ambareesh with his two other mega stars who comprised the "legendary trio" of Karnataka film industry -- Rajkumar (died in 2006), Vishnuvardhan (died in 2009) and Ambareesh, all three mega actors.

Saddest day for karnataka..with the untimely death of our beloved #RebelStar#Ambareesh We lost all 3 diamonds of Kannada cinema pic.twitter.com/YIrIOIMZBm — (@ikiranmatad) November 24, 2018

His film career aside, Ambareesh was considered a star politician who fought for several issues including the Cauvery water dispute. The tree-time MP gets the name "Mandya Man" or "Mandayada Gandu" as the Mandya constituency was his hometown and stronghold with a huge fan following.

The former union minister was last seen addressing the media yesterday, talking about a bus accident in Mandya that killed 30. Reports suggest that the actor was seen coughing profusely and claimed that he was unwell. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru where he died of a cardiac arrest.

Ambareesh's body is kept at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium for fans to pay their tribute. The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning and said his funeral will be held with full state honours.