''I Ride, Therefore I Am'': Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's Last Insta Post Was All About His Love For Bikes

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder, and CEO of Pepperfry, a renowned online marketplace for furniture and home decor, died on August 7 due to a sudden cardiac arrest while on a motorcycle trip in Leh.

Mr. Murty, who was an avid biker and trekker, had posted a video of his adventures in Leh on Instagram just a day ago before his death. In his last Instagram post, he said that God "refused" to accept him as an "angel" after he faced some motorcycle issues on his trip.

On August 6, the 51-year-old posted a reel titled 'Motorcycle Diaries (why Me :)?)' on his Instagram account, where he also praised Ladkah's smooth roads which were ''heaven for every biker.''

Shot on the roadside of the More Plains, he started the video by praising the picturesque roads of Ladakh

''If God ever got around to creating heaven for bikers, all roads in heaven will look like this – flat, black tarmac, in the middle of a plane running for kilometers on end. This is the Moor plane in the middle of the Manali-Leh highway. In the middle of the More plains, God will give angels the option to party. Angelic bikers partied and had picnics.”

''I tried to be an angel today but God had other plans for me. He basically refused to accept me as an angel,'' he continued.

He then recounted how his wish of becoming a biking angel was ruined by unexpected gear troubles.

He explained, ''I started having gear troubles. I couldn't access the third, fourth, and fifth gears of my bike. So I was riding on gears one and two. I tried to science it, motorcycle maintenance, but then I did what Einstein would do. I picked up a large rock and hit my gear pedal with it and everything was fine after that.''

Mr. Murty founded Pepperfry along with Ashish Shah in 2011. He recently announced completing 12 years at Pepperfry in a LinkedIn post. Mr. Murty completed his Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta in 1996.