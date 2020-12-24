Ambala Cop Shifted Two Days After Farmers Blocked ML Khatter's Convoy

Farmers had shown black flags to ML Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala

The Haryana government on Thursday transferred Ambala's Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kalia, two days after a group of farmers allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it.

Rajesh Kalia was appointed as the Ambala SP just over three months ago. According to an official statement, Mr Kalia will be replaced by Hamid Akhtar, who till now was the SP (Security) of CID. Mr Akhtar will be replaced by Rajesh Kalia, it said.

On Wednesday, the Haryana Police had charged 13 farmers on charges of attempt to murder and rioting, a day after people protesting against the Centre's farm laws allegedly blocked the chief minister's convoy and hurled sticks at it.

A group of protesting farmers had shown black flags to ML Khattar when his convoy was passing through Ambala City. The chief minister was was in the city to address public meetings in support of BJP candidates for the upcoming civic body polls.

Police on Wednesday said some farmers tried to charge towards the convoy and blocked its movement for some time. They said some of them hurled sticks at some vehicles.

