Relief For Amazon India Head; Supreme Court Says 'No Teeth' In OTT Rules

Government rules on social media and OTT (Over The Top) platforms "have no teeth" and thus no power for prosecution, said the Supreme Court as it granted relief from arrest to India head of Amazon Aparna Purohit in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav'.

"There is no mechanism to control social media platforms. Without legislation you (government ) cannot control it," said the top court bench while hearing Ms Purohit's appeal against the Allahabad High Court's February 25 order declining anticipatory bail to her.

The Supreme Court had yesterday called for screening of video content on OTT platforms, saying "even pornograpic material is being shown" on some of them. There should be a mechanism to screen such programmes, the top court said as it directed the centre to place before it the recent guidelines of the government to regulate social media platforms.

"We have gone through your rules and it does not have any teeth. No power for prosecution. No mechanism to control violations," Justice Ashok Bhushan said today after going through the guidelines.

Justice Bhushan also asked the centre to submit new proposal to court with stronger provisions.

"The government will consider appropriate steps; any regulation on digital platforms will be placed before court," replied Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.