Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sale 2019: Best Home Decoration Items To Buy For This Festive Season

Diwali 2019: Here are some home decor items you can buy during Diwali sales.

With Diwali season upon us, there is plenty of joy and festive cheer in the air. Diwali is a time when families come together to celebrate the festival of lights. Diwali is celebrated with diyas, sweets, new clothes and, nowadays, a number of online sales. Traditionally, Diwali time is when homes are cleaned and spruced up, making it the perfect time to invest in some chic home decor products. Make the most of slashed prices at Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Diwali sale by investing in some useful and beautiful home decor items.

Diwali sales are the best time to buy that product you have been eyeing as retailers offer as much as 90 per cent discount during this time in some cases. This year, Diwali will fall on Sunday, October 27. These home decor products, handpicked from the best Diwali sales deals, make for perfect Diwali gifts are ideal to give your home a makeover. Take a look:

Flipkart Handmade Mosaic Tealight Holder Set

On the festival of lights, light up your home with these gorgeous tealight holders. This set of two handmade mosaic tealight holders is perfect to add that festive sparkle to your home this Diwali. Available during the Flipkart Diwali sale 2019 for just Rs 219.

KROGGER Analog-Digital Wall Clock

Add a quirky touch to your home decor with this vintage look wall clock. This double-sided wall clock features a colourful design. With Flipkart's Diwali offer, it is available for Rs 999.

Techno E-Tail Flower Fairy String Lights

On Diwali, people string up fairy lights to give their homes a festive glow. This time, get these gorgeous fairy lights shaped like blossoms for a different yet festive finish. They are available on Amazon Diwali sale for Rs 399.

Paradise Gemstone Wood Shisham Coaster Set

Diwali is a time for catching up with old friends, hosting card parties and meeting family members. If you are doing a lot of entertaining this Diwali season, invest in this set of six pretty coasters. Crafted in wood and filled with coloured stones, they make for the perfect Diwali purchase. They are available on Amazon for Rs 715.

Gauri Kohli Mother of Pearl Photo Frames Gift Set

Stunning as they come, this set of two mother of pearl photo frames make for a beautiful Diwali gift. They will also brighten up any corner of your home and are available at a discount of 33 per cent during Amazon Diwali Special Great Indian Festival.

Heinibeg Old Player Wooden Gramophone

Always wanted a gramophone? Make use of Flipkart's Diwali offer to buy one at 58 per cent off. It's the ideal way to brighten up a dull corner this Diwali. This wooden gramophone with a brass horn is available for Rs 3,280.

Aakriti Art Creations Dhokra Craft & Madhubani Key Holder

The traditional art form of Madhubani meets Dhokra metal casting in this stunning key holder. Make sure you never misplace your keys again with this wooden key holder available during Flipkart's Diwali sale for Rs 875.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.