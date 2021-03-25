Amarnath Yatra 2021: When Will Yatra Start And All You Need To Know

Amarnath Yatra 2021: The annual 56-day Amarnath Yatra will start from June 28 (file pic)

Amarnath Yatra this year is scheduled to start on June 28. The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam, on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations and arrangements underway for a safe and smooth Amarnath Yatra. All COVID-19 related precautions will be in place for the Amarnath Yatra, officials said. Mr Subrahmanyam has directed the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to closely monitor the arrangements in transit camps along the 'Amarnath Yatra route. Around six lakh pilgrims are expected this year. According to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, last year the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Amarnath Yatra 2021: All you need to know