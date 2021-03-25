Amarnath Yatra 2021: When Will Yatra Start And All You Need To Know

Amarnath Yatra this year is scheduled to start on June 28. The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam, on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations and arrangements underway for a safe and smooth Amarnath Yatra. All COVID-19 related precautions will be in place for the Amarnath Yatra, officials said. Mr Subrahmanyam has directed the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to closely monitor the arrangements in transit camps along the 'Amarnath Yatra route. Around six lakh pilgrims are expected this year. According to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, last year the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Amarnath Yatra 2021: All you need to know
- The annual 56-day Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 28 and end on August 22
- All COVID-19 protocols will be in place, according to officials
- Pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji involves trekking at altitudes as high as 14,000 feet
- Yatris need to take precautions for high altitude sickness with symptoms like loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, lightheadedness and difficulty in sleeping and tightness in the chest
- The main transit camps are at Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, Anantnag, Srinagar, Baltal, and Chandanwari
- Transit camp capacities and public utilities all along the route are being ramped up
- The Commissioners have been directed to accommodate approximately 1.22 lakh pilgrims on a daily basis at transit camps under their jurisdictions
- To ensure the completion of various works and arrangements well in time, officials have been told to initiate the implementation of plans and projects from the first week of April
- Situated in a narrow gorge in the Lidder Valley, Amarnath Shrine stands at 3,888 metres above sea level
- There are two traditional routes to the Amarnath cave - the Jammu-Pahalgam and Jammu-Baltal route
- Mandatory requirements, arrangements, helplines and all other informationm can be found at shriamarnathjishrine.com