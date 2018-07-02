Around 6,000 Pilgrims Head For Amarnath From Jammu

Amarnath UYA total of 5,791 pilgrims left Jammu in escorted convoys on Monday to perform the Amarnath Yatra.

All India | | Updated: July 02, 2018 12:57 IST
The 60-day long Amarnath Yatra started on June 28 and will conclude on August 26 (File)

Jammu: 

A total of 5,791 pilgrims left Jammu in escorted convoys on Monday to perform the Amarnath Yatra.

Two groups of 4,047 and 1,744 'yatris' left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in 201 vehicles in the fifth batch for the Kashmir Valley, police said.

The first group is headed for the Pahalgam base camp while the other proceeded to Baltal.

The pilgrims' progress was temporarily halted due to bad weather. It remained suspended for three days before resuming on Sunday after the weather improved.

The 60-day long Amarnath Yatra started on June 28 and will conclude on August 26 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

