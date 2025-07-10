Amarnath Sees Big Pilgrims' Surge, Most Travelling Outside Security Cover

After a slow start, the Amarnath Yatra is witnessing a big surge in pilgrims trekking Himalayan mountains to pay obeisance at the cave shrine. In just seven days, the number has already crossed one lakh yatris.

Interestingly, most of the yatris prefer to reach base camps at Baltal and Pahalgam on their own instead of travelling in designated official convoys.

This year's yatra features the largest troop deployment ever, as it comes after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Even as the Valley is already saturated with security forces, around 600 additional companies of paramilitary forces have been brought in for yatra duty.

On average, around 7,000 yatris are travelling from Jammu to the base camps in the designated convoys, which are escorted by heavy contingents of security forces. But the number of people who make it to the cave shrine daily indicates that the majority of the pilgrims choose to travel without security paraphernalia.

For example, on Tuesday, 26,000 people paid obeisance at the cave shrine against 7,000 who travelled in officially designated convoys from Jammu.

"It's easy and comfortable to reach here on our own. Otherwise, you have to follow strict guidelines and restrictions in designated convoys," said Amit, a yatri from Delhi.

Amit, with his five friends, has reached Pahalgam and is preparing to undertake the Yatra. From Chandanwari, it's an over 30 km journey to the cave shrine.

He says that while security presence all along the route reinforces a sense of security, travelling outside convoys gives them freedom to move around and also enjoy the beauty of Kashmir.

Before the yatra began, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, had urged pilgrims to travel in designated convoys due to security concerns.

However, many pilgrims say they are feeling safe and there is no atmosphere of fear or hostility from local people.

"I don't feel there is any problem. I have come from Gujarat and I have been here in Pahalgam for the last three days," said Manju Bhai.

The local people have always been part of the Yatra, which represents the syncretic tradition of Kashmir. In fact, the cave shrine at an altitude of 12,756 feet in Himalayas was discovered by a Muslim shepherd, Buta Malik, in 1850. Till 2005, Maliks were part of the management of the yatra and cave shrine before the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board fully took over.

Over the last few years, stricter security measures have reduced the contact between locals and pilgrims. Locals say apart from those directly involved in the yatra, like horse handlers or palanquin bearers, yatris are often confined to security enclosures.

As part of the security protocol, during the convoy moment of Yatra along the Srinagar-Jammu highway or the road up to the twin base camps, no civilian vehicles are allowed to move. Even the movement of the common people is restricted when a convoy moves through a particular area.

Officials say that after the Pahalgam terror attack, registration of yatris was badly affected. But as the yatra started last week, registration has gained momentum. Around 4 lakh people have reportedly registered for Yatra.