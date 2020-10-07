Amarinder Singh Rejects Ultimatums For Special Session On Farm Laws

The Chief Minister further said that his sole interest lies in protecting the state's farmers. (FILE)

With Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh rejecting the one-week ultimatum issued by the farmer Unions for holding a special Assembly session to negate the farm laws, it seems the farmers' ire is now shifting towards the ruling Congress government in Punjab.

The farmer unions have been protesting against the BJP and even the Akalis faced the heat while they were a part of the NDA.

"Ultimatums are not the way to force the government into taking hasty steps", said Captain Amarinder Singh, saying he will do what he feels is necessary in the interest of the farmers.. The Chief Minister had already said he would be calling a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to bring in necessary amendment bills.

He was reacting to reports that the Kisan Unions had issued an ultimatum to the state government for convening a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to amend laws for countering the Centre's agricultural legislations.

The Chief Minister further said that his sole interest lies in protecting the state's farmers and the farm sector at all costs, and not in appeasing the farmer organisations.

Making it clear that he would not compromise the farmers' interests under pressure or threats from the Unions, the Chief Minister said the unions' threat to gherao his residence or the houses of the state ministers and Congress leaders would not force him into taking any decision.

He pointed out that he had taken suggestions of all the unions a few days ago on the way forward on the farm bills.

On the decision of the Kisan Unions not to heed his appeal to allow goods trains to pass amid their 'Rail Roko' protests, the Chief Minister said it was regrettable, since by not relaxing their agitation, these organisations were damaging the interests of the farmers as well as the state.

The Unions, in today's meeting, had decided to continue with their present agitation, including 'Rail Roko', till October 15, when they will hold their next meeting. They also decided to block all major highways in the state on Friday, from 12 noon to 2 PM.

Captain Amarinder said while his government was totally committed to fighting shoulder to shoulder with the farmers in their fight for their survival, these decisions of the Kisan Unions were not in the interest of the farmers.

"This is a collective fight, for which all political parties should join hands with the protesting farmers and the state government," he said, urging the Kisan Unions to reconsider their decisions in the larger interest of the state and its people, including the farmers.