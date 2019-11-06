'Pak Has Hidden Agenda': Amarinder Singh On Kartarpur Video Controversy

Amarinder Singh spoke to reporters on Pak Kartarpur video controversy.

Pakistan has a hidden agenda behind the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said today, adding that India "will have to be careful". His remarks came after a video, which was released by Pakistan to mark the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, triggered a controversy for featuring a poster of three Khalistani separatists, with "Khalistan 2020" written on it.

"Since day one, I have been warning about Pakistan's hidden agenda," the 77-year-old Congress leader told reporters when he was asked about the video. "On one side, they (Pakistan) show love but on the other side, they can try to create trouble. We have to very careful," he said.

The 4-minute-long video was released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, ahead of the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor later this week. The clip shows Sikh pilgrims visiting a gurdwara in Pakistan with a poster of Khalistan separatists Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa in the backdrop.

The three separatists were killed during Indian Army's Operation Blue Star in Amritsar in June 1984.

This is not the first time that Punjab Chief Minister has raised concerns about Pakistan. He had earlier said that Pakistan could misuse the corridor to "revive Sikh militancy" in the state.

On Monday, he said Punjab is on high alert ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

"I do not expect Pakistan to dare to do any mischief through the Corridor but it is important for Punjab, being a border state to remain on alert," the Congress leader said.

"The state is keeping close tabs on the situation and is maintaining a heightened alert," he added.

