No Curfew Relaxation Except In Wheat Procurement: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the state will not witness any relaxation in the coronavirus lockdown at least until May 3. He, however, said the rules will be eased for wheat procurement.

"After reviewing ground situation, the Punjab government has decided to have no relaxation in curfew till 3rd May. Only relaxation that exists is for wheat procurement for which we will go by already laid down rules. Have directed DCs to continue ensuring strict implementation of curfew," he tweeted.

The centre last week announced that it would allow some construction activities and industrial operations in rural areas from April 20. Offices of Government of India and offices of states and union territories, private vehicles for emergency services, e-commerce companies selling essential goods; courier services, MNREGA works and financial sector will also be allowed to function.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also said he would not ease restrictions in the national capital. He said Delhi with 2 per cent of India's population has 12 per cent of the total cases. He said the situation will be reviewed next week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week extended the lockdown to check the spread of the virus. Over 16,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country so far; 519 have died.

The government today said 67% of wheat crop sown in winter (rabi crop) has been harvested despite the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It said there is "minimal or no disruption" in harvesting rabi crop and sowing of summer crop during the lockdown.

"Summer crop sowing is 14% higher over corresponding period last year as on April 17," the government said in a statement.

219 people have contracted the virus in Punjab so far, including 16 deaths.