Amarinder Singh Lost Has 'Mental Balance': Congress MP Pratap Bajwa

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh "has lost his mental balance" because he was questioned on 121 deaths in hooch tragedy by his own party leaders.

"Captain saheb lost his mental balance after we (Bajwa and Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo) raised questions on 121 deaths in hooch tragedy as he is thinking that his own party MP is questioning him," Mr Bajwa told ANI.

"Two years ago, a railway accident occurred in Amritsar in which 60 people died. You formed an SIT but nothing happened. Then a blast took place in a cracker factory in Batala, SIT was formed but nothing happened. So, in Hooch tragedy, we ask the SIT you are forming: Can commissioner Jalandhar investigate because excise dept is with Captain Amarinder? The pplice is headed by Amarinder Singh as a home minister," Mr Bajwa said.

He added, "I just approached Governor to dig out the losses incurred by the excise department. And about illicit distilleries, so if he (Amarinder Singh) thinks it is a cold-blooded murder, then we gave a memorandum to Governor that this hooch tragedy should be investigated by ED or CBI. On this, he (Amarinder Singh) lost mental balance and now it has reached such a stage that police security for me was withdrawn."

"I want to ask Capt Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You're democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala," Mr Bajwa said, on Mr Singh's remark over his letter to the police.

Taking strong exception Mr Bajwa's letter to Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had asked the latter to write to him, or to the party high command in Delhi if he had any grudge or complaint against the state government.