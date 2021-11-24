"Already Done What AAP Promised": Punjab's Channi On 'Fake Kejriwal' Dig

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's regular forays into Punjab were brushed away by Congress Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi today. The AAP chief, he indicated, could be clueless about who the "aam aadmi (common man)" in Punjab is.

Asked about Mr Kejriwal's accusation about the Chief Minister being a copycat, Mr Channi said, "How does he know who is the Aam Aadmi of Punjab? When he realised he made a mistake by calling me a "fake Aam Aadmi", he is now saying I am "fake Kejriwal"," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

"All they (AAP) promised has already been done," he added.