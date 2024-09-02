AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Says Probe Agency Team Is At His House To Arrest Him

Amanatullah Khan posted a video on X and said, "An ED team has reached my house to arrest me."

Senior AAP leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house here to arrest him. Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation.

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Mr Khan's residence

In a post on X, Amanatullah Khan said, "An ED team has reached my house to arrest me."

"Early this morning, the ED reached my house," said Mr Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.

अभी सुबह-सुबह तानाशाह के इशारे पर उनकी कटपुतली ED मेरे घर पर पहुँच चुकी है, मुझे और AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने में तानाशाह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा।



ईमानदारी से अवाम की ख़िदमत करना गुनाह है?



आख़िर ये तानाशाही कब तक?#EDRaid#Okhlapic.twitter.com/iR2YN7Z9NL — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voices against the ruling party.

In a video on X, Mr Khan also said he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.

On X, Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it". Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.

Mr Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Mr Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship" and the ED's "hooliganism" continue, he alleged.