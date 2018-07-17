Always Worked For Development Of All Sections Of Society: Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje yesterday said that development of all sections of the society has always been her government's priority.
Speaking at a public meeting, she said the state government has carried out various developmental works worth Rs 8,135 crore in Dungarpur in the last four and a half years.
Ms Raje claimed that there has been an improvement in sex ratio in the state as a result of government's various initiatives like Rajshree scheme.
Under this scheme, the state government provides financial assistance to families for the education of girl child.