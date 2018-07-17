Always Worked For Development Of All Sections Of Society: Vasundhara Raje

Intiatives like Rajshree scheme have helped improve state's sex ratio, says the Chief Minister (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje yesterday said that development of all sections of the society has always been her government's priority.

Speaking at a public meeting, she said the state government has carried out various developmental works worth Rs 8,135 crore in Dungarpur in the last four and a half years.

Ms Raje claimed that there has been an improvement in sex ratio in the state as a result of government's various initiatives like Rajshree scheme.

Under this scheme, the state government provides financial assistance to families for the education of girl child.