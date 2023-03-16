'Always Advocated Dialogue And Diplomacy': India On Iran-Saudi Pact

India has been having good relations with both Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Days after rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a China-brokered agreement to revive diplomatic ties, India on Thursday welcomed the pact saying it has always advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences.

The two countries announced the full-fledged restoration of their diplomatic relations, seven years after severing them following a bitter row.

"We have seen the reports in this regard. India has good relations with various countries in West Asia. We have deep abiding interests in that region," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was asked to comment on the pact.

"India has always advocated dialogue and diplomacy as a way to resolve differences," Arindam Bagchi said without mentioning China's role.

Asked about the next round of China-India military talks, he said there was a commitment by both sides at the last diplomatic dialogue to hold the Corps Commander level talks at an early date.

"I think there was a commitment on both sides to have the next round of commander level talks at an early date in the last WMCC that took place physically in Beijing. I do not have a date to share with you yet," he said.

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs had taken place three weeks back in Beijing.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an "open and constructive manner".

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides agreed to hold the 18th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.





