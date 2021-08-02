'Allow Trucks To Enter': Mizoram Writes To Assam, Assures Drivers' Safety

Landlocked Mizoram depends on neighbouring states for supplies of essential commodities.

The Mizoram government has written to authorities in Assam asking them to allow the entry of trucks stranded at the border between the two states since last week's border flare-up. The northeastern state has assured the safety of the drivers of the vehicles entering its territory.

The state has also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying Assam was not allowing supplies of Covid medicines, test kits, and other equipment into Mizoram.

Assam had last week issued a travel advisory to its people against entering the neighbouring state after violence erupted in border areas over an old boundary dispute.

Landlocked Mizoram depends a lot on supplies of essential items from neighbouring states, especially Assam. It is now airlifting the supplies it needs.

"Vehicles bound for Mizoram which have been stranded on NH-306 at Lailapur since 26.07.2021 want to enter...without delay. In this regard, kindly make all arrangements immediately for enabling their entry...without any law and order problem in Assam," Mizoram Home Secretary Vanlalngaihsaka wrote today in a letter to his Assam counterpart.

"The government of Mizoram gives its assurance for the safety and security of all drivers, passengers, and their vehicles within Mizoram," the message said.

Last Monday, violence broke out in Mizoram's Kolasib district and Assam's Cachar over the boundary dispute. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, seven Assam police officers lost their lives.

Both sides initially blamed each other for setting off the violence, but later toned down the rhetoric and decided to settle things through dialogue. This followed the involvement of the Union Home Ministry which has now deployed paramilitary forces in the violence-hit areas of the two states.

Both sides have now expressed their commitment to "the spirit of the northeast".