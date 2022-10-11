Rhino Hit By Truck 'Doing Good', Says Assam Chief Minister, Shares Video

The tweet also featured drone footage of the one-horned rhino roaming in a swampy area.

Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of a speeding truck hitting a rhinoceros, today he shared an update on the animal's health status. "Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good," Mr Sarma tweeted.

The tweet also featured drone footage of the one-horned rhino roaming in a swampy area.

An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning.



Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross. pic.twitter.com/utgKwhUPXh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022

The Assam Chief Minister, through his tweet, urged people to be "kind to our animals". "Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross," he added.

Earlier, sharing CCTV footage of the incident on National Highway 37, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that his government was working on an elevated corridor to address such accidents.

The rhinoceros collided with the truck after it suddenly came onto the highway last week, showed the 10-second clip that was widely shared on social media. After being hit, the rhino tried to get up but stumbled and fell down. A while later, it managed to get up again and limp back to the forest.

The speed limit at the Haldibari corridor, where the incident happened, is 40 km per hour but the truck was speeding at 52 km per hour, a forest official said.