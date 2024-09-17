Mizoram Running Out Of Essentials As Trucks Stranded Due To Bad Roads

Many truck drivers refused to carry certain items as they get spoiled during transit due to bad roads.

Mizoram is fast running out of essential commodities and oil as tankers and trucks got stuck on the highway due to extremely bad roads, the state's distributors group said. Long queues have started appearing at petrol stations.

The Mizoram Distributor Association said many trucks carrying essentials and fuel are not running between Silchar and Guwahati in Assam due to bad road conditions.

Mizoram has 45 registered distributors of essential items. Many truck drivers have refused to carry certain items as they get spoiled during transit due to bad roads, the association said.

The association has reported shortages of packaged/carton milk, and infant food such as Cerelac and Lactogen. The association said some truckers are carrying goods at higher rates, which will inflate prices of some commodities.

All Mizoram Petroleum Dealers Association president Lalnghakliana said at least 20 trucks are stuck between Kawnpui and Sairang. While the public works department has made some repairs, the highway is not good enough for the trucks to run, the association said.

Trucks carrying fuel, gas and other essentials are stuck at Vairengte supply check gate between September 14 and 16.

Some of them are 37 vehicles carrying 11,982 gas cylinders; 16,925 bags of cement; 10 trucks of HSD, 11 trucks of MS and 2 trucks of XP; 2,684 rice bags of 1,342 quintals (1 kg is 100 quintals); 468 bags of potatoes (234 quintals); 222 bags of onions (111 quintal); 320 bags of dal (160 quintal); cooking oil 1,040 cases; 229 bags of salt (114.50 quintals); 480 bags of sugar (240 quintals); 170 bags of atta (85 quintals); 1,743 bags of maida (871 quintals), and 4,131 cases of Amul products.