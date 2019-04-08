Alleged Middleman In VVIP Chpper Case Remanded To Judicial Custody

He was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman and another alleged middleman in the deal, to become approver.

All India | | Updated: April 08, 2019 15:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Alleged Middleman In VVIP Chpper Case Remanded To Judicial Custody

Sushen Mohan Gupta was presented before the court on the expiry of his two-day ED custody. (FILE PHOTO)


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, to judicial custody till April 20.

Sushen Mohan Gupta was presented before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on the expiry of his two-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

He was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman and another alleged middleman in the deal, to become approver.

Rajiv Saxena in his disclosure statement submitted to the ED revealed that Interstellar Technologies, a company that received AgustaWestland kickbacks, was controlled among others by Sushen Mohan Gupta. 

Rajiv Saxena had also presented two diaries, some loose sheets, other documents and a pen drive, all related to Sushen Mohan Gupta.

According to the ED, Rajiv Saxena, in connivance with a co-accused, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sushen Mohan GuptaAgustaWestland chopper case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amit ShahP ChidambaramBJP ManifestoMirwaiz Umar FarooqElections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsVarun GandhiKamal NathPythonBest PhonesSamsung A90Election ManifestoAmazon Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................