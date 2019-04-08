Alleged Middleman In VVIP Chpper Case Remanded To Judicial Custody

Sushen Mohan Gupta was presented before the court on the expiry of his two-day ED custody. (FILE PHOTO)

A Delhi court on Monday remanded Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, to judicial custody till April 20.

Sushen Mohan Gupta was presented before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on the expiry of his two-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

He was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman and another alleged middleman in the deal, to become approver.

Rajiv Saxena in his disclosure statement submitted to the ED revealed that Interstellar Technologies, a company that received AgustaWestland kickbacks, was controlled among others by Sushen Mohan Gupta.

Rajiv Saxena had also presented two diaries, some loose sheets, other documents and a pen drive, all related to Sushen Mohan Gupta.

According to the ED, Rajiv Saxena, in connivance with a co-accused, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and Indian Air Force (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.