Alleged Mastermind In Manipur Teens' Murder Arrested From Pune By CBI

The two teens went missing in July. Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media in September

A 22-year-old man suspected to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping and killing of two teens in Manipur has been arrested from Pune by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said today.

A special investigation team of the CBI arrested Paolunmang from Pune on Wednesday and took him to Assam's Guwahati. He was then taken to a court, which allowed the CBI to keep him till October 16.

The CBI suspects Paolunmang to be the mastermind in the case that sparked massive outrage across the country, the officials said.

The CBI had arrested two men, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, and two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, on October 1 from Manipur's Churachandpur. They were also taken to Guwahati.

The two teens had gone missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media on September 25, leading to protests by students in Manipur's capital Imphal.