Alleged Hawala Operator With LeT Links Arrested, Says Probe Agency NIA

Samad, the fifth person arrested in the case, was brought to Delhi from Haridwar; he has been produced in court and sent to six-day NIA custody.
NIA officers allege that Samad was a leading hawala operator who had his networks in Muzaffarnagar, Deoband and Roorkee and was acting as the conduit of a Lashker financier based in Saudi Arabia.
In November 2017, Abdul Samad allegedly collected Rs 3.5 lakh from hawala operators in Muzaffarnagar, to deliver it to Shaikh Abdul Naeem, an active LeT terrorist, officers say. Shaikh had apparently established bases in Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, on the orders of his handlers in Pakistan, the NIA said.
Besides Samad, the NIA has also arrested four other suspected terrorists - Shaikh Naeem, Dhannu Raja, Mahfooz Alam based Bihar and Touseef Ahmed Malik. The case started with Shaikh's arrest. A resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra, he was caught in Lucknow in November last year. Investigations revealed that he had spent time in south Kashmir and photographed some Army installations, NIA officials said.
With IANS inputs