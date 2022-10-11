Alleged Drug Peddler Tries To Run Over Cops At Check Point In Gurugram

An alleged drug peddler tried to run over police personnel when they tried to stop his car at a checkpoint here, police said.

Head constable Sombir was injured in the incident that occurred on Sunday night and an FIR has been registered under attempt to murder and other charges at DLF phase 2 police station against the accused, who the police said is a Nigerian national.

Acting on a tip-off that a cocaine supplier was going to the cyber hub to supply Cocaine, a team of the Gurugram unit of Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau led by inspector Ashok Kumar put up barricades near a liquor shop and started checking vehicles.

According to the complaint filed by head constable Sombir, the alleged drug supplier came in a sedan and the cops signalled him to stop but the accused hit a barricade and then the government car parked there.

"Even after this, the accused did not stop and tried to crush me and other cops and I fell on the road and somehow saved my life. In the meantime, the accused fled with his car,” he said.

Sombir was taken to a hospital which discharged him after treatment.

The Narcotics Control Bureau team is now searching for the accused on the basis of the registration number of the sedan.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 307 (murder attempt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant).

“We have sought details of his car from authorities and are trying to nab the accused”, said ASI Baljeet Singh, the investigating officer.

