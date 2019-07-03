Allahabad High Court Judge Writes To PM Modi On 'Nepotism' In Appointments

Justice Rang Nath Pandey requested PM Modi to restore the majesty of the judiciary.

Allahabad High Court Judge Rang Nath Pandey has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging "nepotism and casteism" in the appointment of judges to High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Beginning his letter by congratulating PM Modi for his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Justice Pandey praised the Prime Minister for curbing dynasty politics.

Justice Pandey, in a letter dated July 1, referred to his personal experience of 34 years to claim that the "only prevailing criteria for appointment of judges through the Collegium system are casteism and nepotism".

Highlighting the problems in the Collegium system, Justice Pandey alleged that the selection of the next judge depends on one's relation with any former judges.

"As a result, whether that judge performs unbiased judicial work also remains a question," Justice Pandey said.

While concluding his letter, he requested the Prime Minister to consider the issues in the present system and restore the majesty of the judiciary in the country.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability