On Eviction Drive Deaths, Allahabad High Court Seeks UP Government's Report

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file a progress report on the inquiry into the death of a woman and her daughter in Kanpur Dehat during an anti-encroachment drive.

The court fixed March 16, 2023 for further hearing in the matter.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi passed the order on a PIL filed by Avnish Kumar Pandey who sought court's directions to the state government to take appropriate action against erring officials and give compensation to the victims' family.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that immediate action has been taken and officials involved in the incident have been suspended and an FIR under sections 302 (muder) and 307 (attempt to murder) has also been lodged against them.

It was further submitted that a magisterial inquiry, apart from an inquiry by an SIT, has been ordered and the same is in progress.

On February 13, Pramila Dixit (45) and her daughter Neha (20) died after allegedly setting themselves on fire in a hut at Madauli village in the presence of police, district administration and revenue officials who had come to the village to demolish encroachments from "gram samaj" land.

