All About Dina Wadia, The Only Daughter Of Pakistan Founder Jinnah

The only child of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Dina Wadia , died on Thursday in New York, reportedly due to pneumonia. She was 98. Ms Wadia married Bombay-based Parsi businessman Neville Wadia against her father's wishes stayed back in India after partition. She is survived by her daughter Diana Wadia, son Nusli Wadia, grandsons Ness and Jeh Wadia and two great grandchildren Jah and Ella Wadia.Here's a look at her life and times:

1. Ms Wadia was born around the midnight of August 14-15, 1919 in a cinema theatre in London where her parents, Jinnah and Rattanbai, were watching a film, quoting historian Stanley Wolpert, community website Parshi Khabar said.



"Oddly enough, precisely 28 years to the day and hour before the birth of Jinnah's other offspring, Pakistan," Wolpert wrote in his acclaimed biography on the founder of Pakistan 'Jinnah of Pakistan' (1982).



2. At 19, Dina Wadia married Neville Wadia, a Parsi Mumbai industrialist, against the wishes of her father who did not want her to marry a Parsi. However, her mother Rattanbai Petit was a Parsi and after marrying Jinnah, she converted to Islam and was renamed as Maryam Jinnah.



3. When she confronted her father over this fact that her mother too was a Parsi, she was told that there were millions of Muslim boys in India, and she could have anyone she chose. Mahommed Ali Currim Chagla, who was Jinnah's assistant at that time, quoted her conversation as, "Father, there were millions of Muslim girls in India. Why did you not marry one of them?" To this, Mr Jinnah's response was, "She became a Muslim". His adamancy led to a strained relationship between the father and the daughter. She married Neville Wadia in 1938 and moved to Bombay.



4. After marriage, Dina Wadia shared a formal relationship with her father. She did not travel to Pakistan and chose to stay back in Mumbai after partition, until his funeral in September 1948. She did not get any claim of inheritance of her father's properties as Pakistani laws allow for a person to be disinherited for violating Islamic rules, in this case by a Muslim woman marrying a non-Muslim.



5. Her husband Neville Wadia succeeded his father's business and became the chairman of Bombay Dyeing, one of India's largest producers of textiles. The couple had a daughter Diana Wadia and son Nusli Wadia. Their marriage, however, lasted for only a few years and Ms Wadia moved to New York after her separation with Neville Wadia.



Her son Nusli Wadia, Chairman of the Wadia Group, reportedly shared a close bond with his mother and used to shuttle between Mumbai and New York to spend time with her. At the time of her death in New York, she was surrounded by many of her family members and relatives. This included her son Nusli Wadia, daughter Diana Wadia, grandsons Ness and Jeh Wadia, Jeh's wife Celina and two great-grandchildren Jah and Ella Wadia.

