All You Need To Know About The National War Memorial In Delhi

Wall with names of the martyred soldiers displayed at the National War Memorial in Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National War Memorial near India Gate today. The memorial, conceptualized after Indo-China War in 1962, has been built to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of soldiers, who laid down their lives for the country. "It is a tribute to our fallen heroes and the bravest of the brave. It epitomizes a rich saga of courage, valour and selfless sacrifice made by our heroes in the rich military tradition," Lieutenant General PS Rajeshwar, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, told reporters on Sunday.
National War Memorial: Key points
More than 25,000 soldiers have died during the Indo-China War in 1962, the Indo-Pakistan wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971 and the conflict in Kargil in 1999.
The National War Memorial also commemorates the soldiers who died in United Nations peace-keeping missions, Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and counter insurgency operations.
Built at a cost of Rs 171 crore, the memorial has a 15.5 metre tall tower, with an eternal flame and 16 circular walls of honour on which names of 25,942 martyrs have been written in gold on granite walls. The pattern of the walls symbolizes, "Chakravyuh", the ancient Indian war formation.
The design of the memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely the "Amar Chakra" or Circle of Immortality, the "Veerta Chakra" or Circle of Bravery, the "Tyag Chakra" or Circle of Sacrifice and the "Rakshak Chakra" or Circle of Protection.
Statues of the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees have been installed at the Param Yoddha Sthal and include those of three living awardees - Retired Subedar Major Bana Singh, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Kumar.