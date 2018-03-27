All You Need To Know About Filing I-T Return As March 31 Deadline Approaches

The Finance Ministry today said that to facilitate filing of Income Tax returns and completion of associated work, all income tax offices and Ayakar Seva Kendras throughout India shall remain open from March 29 to 31.
Although the deadline for filing income tax return is July 31 in the assessment year for the preceding year, there could be some cases where tax payers skipped filing their income tax returns within the stipulated time. In such cases, they are eligible to file the belated income tax returns by March 31.
This means those who missed filing their tax returns for the financial years 2015-16 and 2016-17 are eligible to file the belated returns before April 1, 2018.
Even if you paid the income tax of these financial years, nothing should stop you from filing the returns. You can file your income tax return on the department's official website, which is https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home.
While March 29 and March 30 are government holidays on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday respectively, March 31, the last day of 2017-18 financial year, is a Saturday.
From April 1, a number of income tax changes announced in the Budget 2018-19 will come into effect, impacting many taxpayers.