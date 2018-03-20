How To File Income Tax Returns In 3 Easy Steps By March 31

(Also Read: Details Of 5-Year Tax-Saving Fixed Deposits (FD) Of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank)
How to file income tax returns:
1. Register on e-filing portal - www.incometaxindiafiling.gov.in using your PAN card.
2. File your income tax returns in online/offline mode.
3. Verify the uploaded income tax returns using electronic verification code (EVC) or Aadhaar OTP or digital signature certificate
Who is mandatorily required to file income tax returns?
All companies, partnership firms, LLPs.
Trusts, associations, political parties (whose income prior to claim of exemptions exceeds the minimum chargeable to tax).
Individuals and hindu undivided families (HUF) having income more than Rs 2.5 lakh [for senior
citizens Rs 3 lakh (age 60 years to 80 years) and Rs 5 lakh (age 80 years or more)].
Taxpayers who deposited large amounts of cash in their bank accounts or made high-value transactions must consider the same while filing income tax returns. Non-filing or incorrect filing of income tax returns may result in penalty and prosecution.
The income tax department also earlier cautioned that income tax payers should not resort to last minute rush and must file their income tax returns as soon as possible.