The Rs 3,250 crore loan has become a non-performing asset for the ICICI Bank

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the former chief of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot and others over alleged irregularities in loan granted in 2012, when Ms Kochhar was the chief of the bank. The investigating agency searched the Videocon headquarters in Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Thursday in relation to the case.