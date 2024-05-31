All-Women Police Team Arrested Rape-Accused MP Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna, accused of raping and sexually exploiting multiple women, was arrested by an all-women police team earlier today. Three women officers escorted the MP from Bengaluru airport as he returned from Germany post-midnight.

The MP returned after the Karnataka High Court refused his appeal for pre-arrest bail.

The details of the arrest were posted on X by former top cop-turned politician Bhaskar Rao.

"The fugitive MP was escorted out of the Bengaluru Airport by a all women police team , a decision of SIT was a strong positive sign that strong women police force of Karnataka will not only deal with the perpetrator but send a strong message to the hundreds of women whose modesty was outraged and create confidence for them to come forth… Good SIT Chief," his post read.

The fugitive MP was escorted out of the Bengaluru Airport by a all women police team , a decision of SIT was a strong positive sign that strong women police force of Karnataka will not only deal with the perpetrator but send a strong message to the hundreds of women whose modesty… — Bhaskar Rao ( MODI KA PARIWAAR) (@Nimmabhaskar22) May 31, 2024

A senior leader of Janata Dal (Secular) and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna is a candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat.

He had left for Germany on April 27, after polling in his constituency ended. Videos purportedly showing him sexually assaulting multiple women surfaced later in the day and were widely circulated on social media.

Prajwal Revanna was taken to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Bengaluru, where he will be questioned by the Special Investigation Team probing the case.