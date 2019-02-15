All-Women Crew Operate Parallel Taxi Track In Dornier Aircraft In Haryana

Squadron Leader Kamaljeet Kaur was captain and Squadron Leader Rakhi Bhandari was the co-pilot of the parallel taxi takeoff and landing at the Sirsa airbase, according to IAF spokesperson.

February 15, 2019
Sirsa: 

In a first for the Indian Air Force, two women pilots operated a parallel taxi track with an all-women crew in a Dornier aircraft at Sirsa in Haryana.

The squadron is based at Palam Technical Area.

The width of parallel taxi track is considerably lesser and has no landing gear. Landing on it is required for times of conflict or war when runways are not available.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

