All Schools, Colleges In Jammu And Kashmir Are Open: Government Informs Parliament

The government informed Parliament today that all schools and colleges are open in J&K

All schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir and there is 98 per cent attendance in these institutions, the government told Parliament today.

It asserted that all hospitals and healthcare centres are also "fully" operational.

"Government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported that after initial restrictions, all the schools and colleges are now open in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Kashmir valley," Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written statement to Rajya Sabha.

"Currently, the examinations for 10th and 12th standard are going on and there has been over 98 per cent attendance of students," reported news agency Press Trust of India.

He added that there are no restrictions on movement of students in the valley.

He went on to say that "All hospitals and health centres are open and all related medical services are fully functional."



