Indians In Ukraine's Kharkiv To Be Evacuated In Next Few Hours: Centre

Three buses have reached Pisochyn to evacuate Indians, said the government.

All the Indians stranded in Ukraine's Pisochyn and Kharkiv will be evacuated in the next few hours, said the government today. Three buses have reached Pisochyn and will shortly be making their way to western Ukraine, carrying the stranded students from the area, which is around 11 km from Kharkiv, said the foreign ministry in a press briefing.

The government's statement comes even as hundreds of students are stuck in eastern Ukrainian city Sumy, one of the conflict zones witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces. "The main challenges in evacuation of Indians from Sumy are ongoing shelling, violence and the lack of transportation," said foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"Our main focus is Sumy. We are exploring multiple options to evacuate Indian citizens from there," he said.