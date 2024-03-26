22 Indian Crew Members On Board Ship That Collided With US Bridge

The container ship that rammed a bridge in US' Baltimore, causing it to collapse almost entirely and sending cars and people plunging into the river below, was manned entirely by a crew of Indians. This was confirmed by shipping company Maersk, which had chartered the Singapore-flagged container ship, named Dali.

According to a report by news agency AFP, several vehicles and nearly 20 people are believed to have fallen into the Patapsco River after the 300-metre-long vessel crashed into one of the legs of the bridge. The ship had a crew of 22 members, all of whom were Indian. Quoting the Synergy Marine Group, which manages the Dali, a report said all crew members had been accounted for and none of them were injured.

Footage showed lights going out on the ship just before it rammed a leg of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a portion of which collapsed on the vessel itself.

Maryland's governor said the ship, which was moving at a "rapid" eight knots (nine miles per hour), issued a Mayday call moments before it collided with the pillar of the bridge and this helped saved lives as some road traffic could be stopped.

"These people are heroes. They saved lives last night," Governor Wes Moore was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.