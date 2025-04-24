Indian Man, 20, Charged For Molesting Cabin Crew Member On Singapore Airlines Flight

A 20-year-old Indian man has been charged with allegedly molesting a female cabin crew member aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, identified as Rajat, allegedly grabbed the 28-year-old staffer and pushed her into the lavatory with him. The incident occurred on February 28 on a flight from Australia. Appearing in court on Tuesday, Rajat said he intended to plead guilty.

In a press release, the Singapore Police Force said that the Singapore Airlines' cabin crew member was escorting a female passenger to the toilet when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor. As she bent down to pick it up, the 20-year-old allegedly appeared behind her, grasped her and pushed her into the lavatory of the plane, as per SCMP.

A female passenger, who witnessed the incident, immediately sprang into action and helped the victim out of the toilet. The incident was then reported to the cabin supervisor, and the Indian national was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division once the plane arrived at Changi Airport.

The police did not reveal the exact route of the flight but court documents confirmed it had originated in Australia.

If convicted, Rajat could be sentenced to three years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties. His case will be heard again on May 14.

"We take such incidents seriously as cabin crew are trained professionals dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers," Assistant Commissioner M Malathi, commander of the Airport Police Division, said as per PTI.

"The police remain committed to protecting airline staff and passengers on board from any form of sexual harassment or assault," the official added.

This is the second such case reported in April. Previously, a 73-year-old Indian national, Balasubramanian Ramesh, was sentenced to nine months' jail after he pleaded guilty to four molestation charges, each involving a different Singapore Airlines stewardess. The incident took place in November 2024. He was spared caning due to his age.