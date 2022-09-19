All Books On Manipur Will Now Require Government Approval Before Publication

Social media is a buzz with criticism of the government's decision. (file)

In a bizarre order, the Manipur government has made it compulsory that all books on the state's history, culture, tradition, and geography be pre-approved by a state-appointment committee before publication, sparking criticism by intellectuals and civil society accusing the state government of trying to regulate 'academic freedom'.

The order dated September 15, a copy of which is available with NDTV, stated that it was brought to the notice of the state government that "some books published on the history, culture, tradition, and geography of the state contain material which may either distort facts or disturb the peaceful coexistence amongst various communities."

This has prompted the government to set up the committee, headed by state education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh and comprising university vice-chancellors, college and university teachers, with the Director of the university and higher education department as its member-secretary.

"Any person/groups desirous of publication of books on the history, culture, tradition and geography of the state may submit an application to the director, university and higher education, Manipur, along with a copy of the manuscript of the book who shall place the matter before the committee for approval. The committee shall convene its meeting as and when required, Any book published without following this procedure is liable to be punished under the relevant law," the government order stated, although it did not specify the legal provisions that a person will have to deal with if the government order is violated.

Government sources revealed that the order had been triggered by a controversy regarding a new thesis published in the form of a book.

The Ph.D. has been published in the form of a new book on the state's history, written by Sushil Kumar Sharma, a Brigadier who retired from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) where he served on deputation.

In the book titled "The Complexity Called Manipur: Roots, Perceptions & Reality", it has been claimed that the princely state of Manipur was made of only 700 square miles of the valley area at the time of its merger with India. This implied that Manipur's hill areas, inhabited by Naga, Kuki, and other tribes, were never a part of Manipur and was vehemently opposed by many tribal civil society groups who had demanded a ban on the book until corrections are made.

Social media is a buzz with criticism of the government's decision.

"This is an affront to fundamental freedoms. Open censorship? No state authority has ever attempted such an atrocious move in free India. This move must be opposed by one and all. Writers of the world, unite, you've nothing to lose but your pens," said human right activists Debabrata Roy Laifungbam.

Amongst the academics' fraternity, the news has been taken with suspicion and contempt.

"Is this for real? Embarrassed beyond words! No, this is not intimidating or censoring etc. It comes as not only an ill-informed but also an imbecile move. Indeed, what makes some believe that some researchers/authors and publishers across the globe working/writing on or about Manipur will come to this 'committee' seeking their 'permission' or 'approval' for publication? And that the mandate of this order can be enforced on them by the GoM, let alone the committee? It will become a laughing stock in front of the world...This is over and above what it communicates, an avoidable lack of appreciation of academic profession...and intellectual enterprise," said Bimol Aikoijam, Associate Professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.