All Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft In India To Be Grounded By 4 pm: 10 Points

New Delhi: All Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in India will be grounded by 4 pm today, an official of aviation watchdog DGCA has said, according to news agency PTI. Last night, the government had announced that the planes would be grounded "immediately" for the sake of passenger safety, three days after an Ethiopian Airline flight crashed, killing 157 people including four Indians. Since the crash on Sunday, several countries have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, the latest and best-selling variant of the US-based plane-maker.