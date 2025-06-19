All Accused In Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case To Be Produced In Shillong Court Today

All five accused in the Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi murder case will be presented in the District and Sessions Court in Shillong as their eight-day police custody ends today. The police will be seeking a further extension of their custody.

Raja Raghuvanshi was killed allegedly by three killers hired by the victim's wife, Sonam, and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, when the couple was honeymooning in Meghalaya. His body was found on June 2.

After their arrest, all five accused, Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and hired killers Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan, were presented at the District and Session Court in Shillong on June 11. The court had sent all five accused to eight days' police custody.

Now, the focus of the investigation has shifted to Indore, with Meghalaya police questioning family members and looking for Sonam's missing phones. They are also trying to find out details about those she has been in frequent touch with in recent times.