All About Maharashtra Governments Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has announced a Diwali Bonus 2024 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, an initiative aimed at empowering women through financial assistance.

Under the scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month in their bank accounts. It helps improve the finances, health and nutrition of women, while promoting their role within their families.

Diwali Bonus 2024

The Maharashtra government announced a special Diwali Bonus under the Ladki Bahin Yojana for 2024. Instead of the usual monthly payment of Rs 1,500, eligible women will receive Rs 3,000 in October. This early release is intended to provide financial relief ahead of the festive season, helping women celebrate Diwali without monetary concerns. The bonus will be directly credited to the bank accounts of those who have registered for the scheme and received previous payments.

Who is eligible for Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Women aged between 21 and 65 years, from families with an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh, are eligible for the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Eligible women include married, widowed, divorced, abandoned or destitute. Additionally, one unmarried woman per household may also apply.

Who is excluded from the Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Several categories of women are excluded from this scheme.

Women from families where any member is an income taxpayer.

Families where a member is a permanent government employee or a retiree receiving a pension.

Women already benefiting from other similar state government financial schemes.

Families where any member is a sitting or former MP or MLA.

Families that own a four-wheeler vehicle (except a tractor).

Families where any member holds a high-ranking position, such as Chairman, Vice-Chairman, or Director in a government body.

How women can apply for the Ladki Bahin Yojana

Eligible women can apply through the Maharashtra government's official online portal. They must submit the required documents, such as proof of income, Aadhaar-linked bank details, and residence certificates, to complete the process.

What is the main objective of the scheme?

The primary goal of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is to make women self-reliant and provide them with consistent financial support. The initiative also aims to address gender inequality in economic participation, empowering women to contribute more to their families and communities, while also improving their overall health and nutrition.

When was the scheme launched, and what is its financial allocation?

The Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched in August 2024 with a budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore to ensure widespread implementation.

Why is the Ladki Bahin Yojana important?

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a crucial initiative aimed at supporting women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Inspired by Madhya Pradesh's ‘Ladli Behna Yojana,' this scheme seeks to uplift women, particularly those living below the poverty line or with restricted income. The financial assistance helps women improve their economic stability, health and social standing, making it an essential step towards empowering women across the state.