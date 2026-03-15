All About Key Constituencies, Star Candidates In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of Assembly Polls

With the EC announcing a single-phase election to 234 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu on April 23, here is a look at the key constituencies and candidates.

Kolathur constituency in Chennai is undoubtedly the most popular segment in the whole of Tamil Nadu as it is being nurtured by Chief Minister MK Stalin and it is often in news for inauguration of welfare projects and visits of the CM. Stalin, also the DMK President, is expected to retain Kolathur constituency. He has been representing it since 2011.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai is another constituency which attracts a lot of attention as it is represented by deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and he is expected to fight again from here. Not only Kolathur and Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni, but Chennai is considered a DMK stronghold for decades.

Edappadi constituency in Salem District, represented by AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, is a star segment cared and developed by him. Palaniswami, who has now emerged the unchallenged leader of his party, with bitter rival O Panneerselvam conceding defeat by joining the DMK is expected to fight again from the same constituency in his home district.

Edappadi comes under under the 'kongu belt,' the western region which is a bastion of the AIADMK.

TVK founder chief, Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar is the most popular among the young voters especially the first time voters and his appeal rises above traditional age-brackets. The constituency, the 51-year old fledgling leader will choose remains one of the most debated topics in recent times. Sometime back, it was speculated that he would choose a constituency beginning with the letter 'V' and it was also claimed that he may choose a segment from north Chennai.

NTK chief coordinator, Tamil nationalist leader Seeman, who has announced candidates for all the 234 segments in the state is set to contest from Karaikudi seat in Sivaganga district. The leader has emerged stronger after every election and his NTK has not aligned with any party so far.

Late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante VK Sasikala who heads the AIPTMMK is expected by her supporters to fight from a constituency either in southern Tamil Nadu or in Thanjavur region. BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran is expected to contest again from Tirunelveli.

AIADMK heavyweights, S P Velumani (Thondamuthur) and P Thangamani (Kumarapalayam) and DMK's titans such as Thangam Thenarasu (Tiruchuli), KN Nehru (Tiruchy-West), EV Velu (Tiruvannamalai), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Tiruverumbur) and S Muthusamy (Erode-West) are expected to retain their present seats.

AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran who has joined hands with NDA has declared that he would not contest polls and former chief minister O Panneerselvam's supporters have already claimed that he would get a plum post like that of 'Speaker' in case the DMK wins.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)