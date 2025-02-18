All About Faecal Coliform Bacteria, Found In River Water In Maha Kumbh

Multiple spots in Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela is underway, failed to meet primary bathing standards due to high levels of faecal coliform in water, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed.

An indicator of sewage contamination, faecal coliform holds the permissible limit of 2,500 units per 100 ml, CPCB informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday.

What is Faecal Coliform Bacteria?

Coliforms are bacteria that survive in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans. The faecal coliform bacteria is associated with human or animal wastes. according to the Water Research Centre.

Coliforms and faecal streptococci are two bacteria groups used as indicators of possible sewage contamination. While they are not harmful, they're concerning due to pathogenic bacteria and viruses, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Their presence in water indicates pathogenic microorganisms might also be there, posing major health risks.

It is difficult and time-consuming to test the presence of a large variety of pathogens in water, hence it gets tested for coliforms and faecal streptococci. Apart from the possible health risks, elevated levels of faecal bacteria cause unpleasant odours, cloudy water and an increased oxygen demand.

When you bathe in such waters, you risk developing fever, nausea, or even stomach cramps. This happens because pathogens enter the body via the mouth, nose and ears, according to the Water Research Centre.

It may also lead to typhoid, hepatitis, ear infections, gastroenteritis and dysentery.

Fecal coliform in water can be contained by either boiling it or treating it with chlorine. Not just that, you must wash yourself thoroughly with soap to prevent infections.

CPCB report

In its report, the CPCB said the river water quality in Prayagraj was "not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to faecal coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions."

At the Maha Kumbh, millions bathe at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. This "eventually leads to an increase in faecal concentration," the report added.