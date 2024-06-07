Aligarh Woman Brutally Beaten By In-Laws Over Dowry, Case Filed: Cops

Circle Officer (CO) Amrit Jain said a case has been registered. (Representational)

A newly-married woman in Aligarh was tied to a tree and brutally thrashed up by her in-laws allegedly after their demand for dowry was not fulfilled by her family.

The woman, a resident of a village under Kuwarsi police station of the district, was married to a man in village Soorat Garh under Atrauli police station.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and a video of the incident began doing rounds on social media on Thursday. The parents of the woman have filed a complaint against the in-laws regarding the matter with the police.

According to the in-laws, the woman got married last year and, shortly after the wedding, the groom's family started demanding a motorcycle as dowry and tortured her. On Tuesday, she was tied to a tree and allegedly beaten by the in-laws. The in-laws untied her only after some locals intervened.

The emboldened in-laws started harassing her in different ways till finally they threw caution to the winds and publicly tortured the woman, her family members told the police.

Circle Officer (CO) Amrit Jain on Friday said a case has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused husband and his family members.

