Aligarh University Student, Who Lost Arm In Clash, Appointed Professor

Students at AMU protested against the Citizenship Act in solidarity with Jamia students.

The Aligarh Muslim University has decided to appoint research scholar Mohammad Tariq, who lost his arm in violence during protests against the citizenship act, as an ad-hoc assistant professor on "compassionate grounds".

University spokesperson Professor Shafey Kidwai said Mohammad Tariq is eligible for the position as he fulfills all the requirements and the vice chancellor has special powers to appoint him on compassionate grounds. He will later be eligible for a permanent appointment,' he added.

Mohammad Tariq belongs to a family of daily wage earners. According to his friends, who are now looking after him in hospital, he has to support his parents and six siblings.

When asked for a photograph in hospital, Mohammad Tariq said, "I don't want my mother, who is a heart patient, to know the extent of my injuries".

"I do not want to say anything beyond the fact that I was not part of the protest but all that I remember is that I was running at the road near the university guesthouse when I fell down and the rest is blank," he added.

Protests broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 15 against the citizenship law, with hundreds of students clashing with the police at a campus gate. The university administration closed till January 5.

Around 70 people, including students, 20 police personnel and AMU security guards, were injured in the clashes.

According to doctors at the J N Medical College Trauma Centre, Tariq''s injury was caused due to an explosion. Medical experts say only a detailed inquiry by forensic experts would help find out the truth.