Aligarh To Be Renamed Harigarh? Panchayat Says Plan Sent To UP Government

The proposal to rename Aligarh to Harigarh has been sent to the Yogi Adityanath government

A proposal to rename Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh to Harigarh has been cleared by the zila panchayat at a meeting on Monday, the local body's chief said today. The proposal has been sent to the Yogi Adityanath government.

If the move to rename Aligarh is cleared by the UP government, it would add to a long list of renamed places in the BJP-ruled state, one of the most prominent in recent times being the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj, a few months before the Kumbh Mela in January 2019.

"We had a meeting of the zila panchayat board yesterday (Monday). Some proposals were passed in the meeting. The first proposal was about renaming Aligarh to Harigarh. It was passed unanimously. We have sent it to the Chief Minister. I hope it will be approved," Aligarh district panchayat chief Vijay Singh told news agency ANI.

The push to rename Aligarh to Harigarh came from block panchayat leaders Kohri Singh and Umesh Yadav, panchayat members said.

Another proposal cleared by the panchayat is to rename Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh to Kalyan Singh airstrip, the local body members said.

In November 2019, Yogi Adityanath had indicated the state government would likely keep up with renaming places across the state. "We did what we felt was good. We renamed Mughal Sarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. Where there is a need, the government will take the steps required," Yogi Adityanath had said.