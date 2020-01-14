'Cops Weren't Supposed To Enter Hostel': AMU To File Police Complaint

Many students were injured in clashes with cops during the Citizenship Act protests last month. (File)

The Aligarh Muslim University has decided to file a complaint against the Uttar Pradesh police over "excesses" committed during their crackdown on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act last month.

Clashes had broken out at the university on December 15, after police entered the campus with the Vice Chancellor's permission to prevent students from protesting in solidarity with their counterparts in New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

One of the main accusations levelled against the Uttar Pradesh police by university authorities pertain to their entering residential spaces on the campus and brutalising their residents. "Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has announced that the university will submit an application for the lodging an FIR against police personnel for entering a university hostel, namely Morrison Court of Aftab Hall," a press release issued by Rahat Abrar, consultant public relations officer at the institution, said.

The university authorities claimed that while police were granted permission to restore "normalcy" on the campus and "clear the main road" of protesters, they were not supposed to enter any residential hostel. "Evidence brought to the knowledge of the university administration suggest that police personnel might have crossed the mandate by entering the Morrison Court Hostel premises," the release read.

The Uttar Pradesh police, however, have dismissed allegations that they entered any hostel on the campus to brutalise its residents. "We entered the campus only after getting written permission from the Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor," a source in the police department said.